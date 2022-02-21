PKR strengthens by 11 paisa to 175.75 against USD

Pakistani rupee started the week on a positive note against the US dollar by gaining 11 paisa (+0.06 percent).

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement on Monday that the dollar opened at Rs175.86 in the interbank market and closed at Rs175.75. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 11 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 175.85 and low offer of 175.75. Within the open market, the rupee remained unchanged and was traded at 176.50/177.50 per dollar.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs1.15 against the American currency during the last week, while it has depreciated by Rs18.32 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. However, the local unit has appreciated by 76 paisa during the current year 2022.

The currency dealers said that the reports of possible diplomatic talks on Russia-Ukraine tensions has brought down the oil prices in the international markets, which eased pressure on Pakistani rupee. They said that the clearance of the dollar is closed because of a public holiday in the US on the account of Washington Day. The trading in the interbank has been made for advance payments, they added.

On the other hand, Asian currencies edged higher on Monday as risk appetite got a boost on plans by US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that he has pitched to both Biden and Putin a summit over “security and strategic stability in Europe.” The White House said Biden had accepted the meeting “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened.”

Investors see the summit as a glimmer of hope out of the crisis that has global markets rattled over the past few weeks. However, the risk-off sentiment still lingered as market players were cautious on any further developments between both countries, along with the prospect of an aggressive tightening of policy rates by the US Federal Reserve.