KP govt offering incentives to attract investment, says minister

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government was offering incentives and facilities to attract investment and generate maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

He was addressing a function on the occasion of the distribution of residential flats’ allotment letters among 40 workers of 15 different industrial units held under the auspices of the Workers Welfare Board in Hattar Industrial Estate on Monday.

Besides, members of the Hattar Industrialists Association and the officers of the Workers’ Welfare Board, industrialists, labourers and others attended the ceremony.

The provincial minister directed the Workers’ Welfare Board to ensure the provision of all facilities with special focus on health and education for the workers of the Hattar Industrial Estate, the biggest industrial zone of the province wherein thousands of workers have been employed.

He further reiterated that no injustice would be made with any worker employed in the Estate and stern action against the violator would be initiated on any complaint by the worker. He further directed the facilitation of industrialists and expressed gratitude to them for installing their units that provided employment to the people of the district.

He urged industrialists to put maximum share in the Workers’ Welfare Fund to provide maximum facilities to workers.