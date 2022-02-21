CWDP approves replacement of track machines project

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the replacement of the track machines project during its meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission (DCPC) Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by the members of the DCPC, Secretary Railways, and other relevant stakeholders.

The CDWP also discussed policy-related issues relating to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) financing for green recovery to build forward modalities of engineering, procurement, and construction criteria for development projects better; consultancy framework and techno-economic feasibility criteria.

The forum took certain decisions to improve project appraisal criteria. It was also agreed that Public Sector Development Prgoramme (PSDP) financing will be diverted from infrastructure development to support economic growth and digital space to give opportunities for the private sector to invest in infrastructure sector projects from the next financial year.

Secretary Railway while briefing the meeting informed that the project envisages procurement of track lifting, leveling, aligning, and tamping machine with integrated stabilizer and self-propelled track inspection and recording car. The cost of the machinery includes the cost of spare parts for 3 years.

Ministry of Railway will execute the project and the total cost of the project is Rs7415.542 million which is to be financed through PSDP.

The Secretary further apprised the meeting the objective of the project is to strengthen and modernize the existing track infrastructure maintenance machinery by deploying latest machines/equipment all over the operating division especially Main Line 1, besides, other important Main Line 2 & 3, Tertiary Lines as envisaged in National Transport Policy of Pakistan, 2018.

In view of increasing freight and coal business, reliability and safety of track infrastructure is need of the hour which can be achieved through modern equipment’s/machines and timely replacement of track machines, Secretary informed the participants while giving a detailed briefing.