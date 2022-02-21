NTDC energised 220/132 kV grid station Jhimpir-II

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has completed and energised 220/132 kV Grid Station Jhimpir –II at Nooriabad, Hyderabad, today. The project will add power to the national grid generated through wind power plants in Jhimpir wind cluster.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Manzoor Ahmad , attended the energization ceremony as chief guest. While addressing the ceremony, he said that in compliance of the directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Govt of Pakistan and Board of Directors, NTDC is completing its ongoing projects on war-footing-basis to enhance its transmission system. The 220/132 kV Grid Station Jhimpir-II and allied Transmission Lines will evacuate clean renewable energy from 10 upcoming & future wind power plants located at Jhimpir wind corridor. Three transformers of 250 MVA each have been installed at the grid station. He said that cost of the Jhimpir-II project is Rs 10.753 billion.

He said that the project will have sufficient capacity to transmit additional power in future. It will strengthen reliability of NTDC transmission network and improve voltage profile in HESCO network.

Engr. Manzoor Ahamad appreciated the efforts of NTDC Project Delivery South team, the contractor M/s Al-Hussain and consultant M/s Barqaab for early completion of the project.