Bitcoin slides to $37,438 as cryptos lose for sixth day

The cryptocurrency market remained bearish for the sixth straight day on Monday as heightened geopolitical risks weigh on risk assets. As of 1315 hours GMT, the market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies shed 1.9 percent to reach $1.79 trillion. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price shed 2.1 percent to reach $37,438. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $708 billion. Bitcoin shed 11.1 percent during the last seven days. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, shed 1.23 percent to reach $2,594. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $305 billion. Ether has shed 9.7 percent of its value over the last seven days. Similarly, XRP price went 3.29 percent down to reach $0.765. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $76.5 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 5.3 percent during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price decreased by 1.98 percent to reach $0.915. Its market capitalisation has reached $30.2 billion with this decrease. ADA shed 12 percent in the past seven days. Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price slipped 1.54 percent to reach $0.135. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $17.9 billion. DOGE has shed 9 percent during the last seven days.













