Indian composer threatens Shuja Haider with legal action

Indian composer Rashid Khan has threatened Shuja Haider with legal action days after the latter accused him of plagiarising his song, according to reports by Indian news websites.

Last week, Shuja Haider called out Rashid of ripping off his 2017 OST for drama serial Baaghi, which starred Saba Qamar.

“Indian music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song Baaghi and I am not proud of it,” Shuja had tweeted with a screenshot of Yasser and Rashid’s latest Piya Re Piya. “Absolutely not.”

In response to Shuja’s plagiarism claims, Rashid Khan said he had never heard of Shuja’s composition before. ‘I didn’t even know who he was. I’ve never heard his song before. Then how will I plagiarise it?’

In response to Shuja’s plagiarism claims, Rashid Khan said he had never heard of Shuja’s composition before. “I didn’t even know who he was. I’ve never heard his song before. Then how will I plagiarise it? Even if four notations from my composition match with his, I will leave my profession.”

Rashid remarked that he has been composed music for 22 films and that Haider is trying to “gain publicity” levelling allegations of plagiarism against him.

“He’s trying to tarnish my image,” said Rashid. “No one has ever accused me of plagiarism and these claims are an insult to my years of training and experience.” Rashid added that his song was a rip-off, YouTube would have taken it off. Shuja has yet to respond to Rashid’s comments.