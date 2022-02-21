Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Actor Saba Azad joined her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s family for Sunday lunch and since then the fans cannot stop gushing.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant in January, holding hands.

Amid all, a picture from the get together was shared by Hrithik’s uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan and it speaks volumes of their bond.

Sharing the photo, Rajesh captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Rajesh also shared a picture of the meal they had–sambar, dosa and more items served on a banana leaf.

In the photo, Hrithik could be seen with his uncle, mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika and other members of the family. Everyone was seen lounging in a living room on a mattress of the couch.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.” Suranika commented, “Best Sunday, best family, best lunch!”

Saba also commented on the post and wrote, “Bestest Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s fans also showered love and dropped sweet comments in the post.

“You guys made Sunday my favourite day,” wrote one. “God bless this beautiful Family. Sending you all lots of love from Mauritius,” wrote another.