Lahori tailor fined over Rs 50,000 for poor stitching

Poor stitching and late delivery of suits have caused a fine of Rs51,500 to a tailor in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a man named Muhammad Shahbaz Chishti moved consumer court against tailor Muhamamd Hafeez over poor stitching and late delivery of two suits he gave to him on April 1, 2021.

Chishti in his plea stated that the tailor promised to deliver the suits on April 8, but delivered the same on April 25 against his requirements.

I was to wear these suits at the wedding ceremony of my best friend, but late delivery and faulty service compelled me from doing so, he added.

The complainant had prayed for the recovery of Rs2,000,000 as compensation for the damages.

Meanwhile, the consumer court on Monday in its judgement slapped a fine of Rs51,500 over the tailor for faulty and delayed delivery of the suits to the complainant.