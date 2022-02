Reema Khan is the epitome of beauty and grace. Since the beginning of her career, Reema Khan is known for her talent and her presence on screen. She took a break from her career when she got married to her husband Dr. Tariq Shahab. Reema Khan now appears in fashion campaigns and her presence makes everything shines more. She was the face for Farah Talib Aziz lawn 2022 collection and she is looking gorgeous in every click.