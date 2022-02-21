Pioneer South African rugby official Ebrahim Patel dead at 78

JOHANNESBURG: Ebrahim Patel, co-president of the first multiracial South African national rugby union, died on Monday in Johannesburg aged 78 after suffering a stroke, SA Rugby announced. He shared the presidency in 1992 with Danie Craven as nearly a century of racial division in South African, with separate bodies governing white, mixed race and black players, ended. These divisions led to South Africa being barred from international rugby and the Springboks were excluded from the first two editions of the Rugby World Cup in 1987 and 1991. As apartheid collapsed leading to multiracial elections and the installation of Nelson Mandela as the first democratically chosen president, South Africa hosted and won the 1995 World Cup. “His contribution to the game in South Africa is on a par with the greatest administrators we have had,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. “It was a remarkable achievement to bring all rugby communities together after so many years of division. He was a pioneer of non-racial rugby.” The administrative skills of Patel were recognised beyond South Africa and he served on the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby).













