Success for Naeem and Azhar in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Young, talented and capable Ali Naeem prevailed over many masterly adversaries to earn honours in the Royal Palm Monthly Golf Tournament that was contested over 18 holes on Sunday at the enticing and fascinating Royal Palm Golf Course. On a wonderful day, when the weather was at its finest although strong winds required tactical handling of shot making, Naeem showed that he was fast developing into a golfer of maturity with an impressive victory against competent opponents like Muhammad Abid, Tanveer Karamat, Kashif Ibrahim, Tariq Mushtaq and Khalid Chaudhary.

Playing painstakingly and resolutely, this excellence seeking youngster, who learnt his golf at Royal Palm, cracked an 18 holes score of gross 80 to achieve the target of being declared the gross champion of the day in the handicap category segment of zero to 15. The other main contender who performed well in the zero to 15 handicap category was Shahid Abbas who played with a sense of purpose but had to concede the top prize to Naeem by a margin of one stroke. The final scores in the race for gross honours were Naeem 80 and Shahid Abbas 81. The net section honours in the handicap category zero –––15 went to Ahmad Ibrahim and his net score was an impressive net 70. The runner-up net was seasoned Waqar Butt who exhibited admirable playing skills but had to be content with the runner-up slot. His net score was 72.

The achievers in handicap category 16-18 were Azhar Iqbal (best gross winner) and Saad Sikanndar (gross runner-up). Honours of the net section went to Bilal Abbas and Raqat Hussain. As for the seniors’ category participants, the gross winner was Jehanzeb Khan and the net winner was Sardar Auqil. At the conclusion of the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Tournament, prizes were awarded to the winners by Max Babri, a prominent consultant in hypnotherapy, in the presence of participating golfers.