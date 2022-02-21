Asian golf great Kyi Hla Han dies aged 61

SINGAPORE: Kyi Hla Han, one of the biggest figures in Asian golf both as a player and an official, has died, it was announced on Monday. The 61-year-old former Asian Tour number one and executive chairman died in Singapore on Saturday due to complications arising from cancer treatment. “Asian golf has lost one of its greatest players, its greatest personalities and its greatest leaders,” Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and chief executive of the Asian Tour said in a statement. Kyi Hla Han, who represented Myanmar in five World Cups and was pivotal in the growth of Asian golf after his retirement from competition in 2004, was described in the statement as “one of the most iconic figures in Asian golf”. Tributes began to come in from Asia and beyond. Kyi Hla Han turned professional in 1980 and blazed a 25-year playing career that saw him win 12 times. Among his most notable wins were in the 1994 Singapore Open and the Volvo China Open in 1999, the year he also claimed the Asian Tour Order of Merit title.













