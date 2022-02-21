Preparations for Faiz Festival are in full swing

The Preparations for Faiz Festival in Alhamra are in full swing. All departments are on same page to celebrate the Faiz Festival with full enthusiasm. Regarding Faiz Festival, a high-level meeting was held in the committee room of the Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Lahore Captain R Muhammad Usman and Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the Faiz Festival, in which that was decided that the festival would be held in the first week of March from 4 to 6 at Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman instructed the concerned departments to make the Faiz Festival a success. On the occasion, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said that the festival’s beauty would be enhanced by holding this honour under the banner of the City of Literature. He further said domestic and foreign delegates would be welcomed in Lahore with hospitality and enthusiasm. During the briefing, Commissioner Lahore commented that dozens of different and versatile programs on Faiz poetry, literature and creativity would be part of festival.













