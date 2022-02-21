Pakistan eyes $50b IT exports in next couple of years: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday disclosed that he had invited Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to Pakistan to fully involve him in the IT sector of the country.

“He always remained in touch [with me] regarding polio eradication efforts and I invited him [Gates] to visit Pakistan after no polio case was recorded across the country,” he said while addressing E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad.

“My aim was to fully involve him in the IT sector of the country… and seek his advice. At this stage, I will not make any announcement but in the coming days will give you good news,” he remarked. He also appreciated Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s contributions to eradicate polio endemic in Pakistan, says a news report.

The premier said Pakistan’s IT sector exports had the potential to cross $50 billion per annum mark while terming it the future of the country. Imran said his government was taking all-out measures to remove hurdles in the IT sector and for this purpose registered freelancers across the country have been exempted from all taxes. Talking about Gates’ visit, the prime minister said he invited him because Gates was among a select few billionaires who had decided to dedicate their time and wealth to help the world.

“They way he helped with polio in Pakistan, I am surprised. What interest could he have in Pakistan?” he asked, adding that Gates spent a considerable amount of money in Pakistan for polio eradication efforts. The premier began his speech on a lighthearted tone, stating that the most used sentence since the PTI government came into power was “ghabrananahinhai” (don’t worry).

“The reason: when we came into government, the [situation] was very bad. Everyone knew the country was bankrupt. I knew then that we would go through a tough time [and] I was concerned for my team.” Recalling his cricketing days, he said when Pakistan played against the toughest team – West Indies – he had to tell his players “ghabranana” (don’t worry).

“So when we came into government, I had to first tell my cabinet ghabranana. And today, I tell the opposition: ghabranana.”

Commenting on the IT sector, he said it was primarily “youth-driven”. He noted that those who became billionaires in the sector achieved the feat during their 20s. “Even today, older people have to work under younger people in the IT sector,” he said, adding that the future was rapidly moving towards digitisation.

“This is a technological revolution which our country and its youth should not miss out on under any circumstance.” He said Pakistan was aiming to bring in $50 billion through IT exports within the next few years, highlighting that they had increased from $2bn to around $4.5bn over the past few years.

“We have done some work and given only some incentives [and] our youth has taken advantage of this at once.” Imran vowed that the government would introduce more incentives and would remove obstacles after consultations in an effort to facilitate the country’s youth.

He also announced that government had decided to exempt registered freelancers from taxes.

The prime minister also talked about the amount of talent in the country which had not reached its full potential due to the systems in place.

“Pakistanis have strange genes: they excel whenever they are provided with an opportunity. But the system that evolved after independence does not give the majority the chance to [excel].”