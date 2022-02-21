PM leaves for Russia tomorrow on two-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, will pay an official visit to Russia on 23-24 February 2022.

Bilateral Summit will be the highlight of the visit of Prime Minister Khan, who will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the members of his cabinet.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, Foreign Affairs said in a press release issued here. They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

“The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement. It also highlighted that the two countries enjoyed friendly relations “marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues”. “During the summit, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. They will also have [a] wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and [the] situation in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The premier’s visit comes at a time when tensions in the region are high with the United States and European powers fearing that Russia may invade bordering Ukraine as shelling on the front line separating Kyiv’s forces from Moscow-backed separatists spiked.