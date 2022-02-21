Imran stresses Pakistan-Turkey religious education cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciating the Turkish model of systematic and institutionalized religious education system stressed bilateral cooperation to exchange best practices and information in that arena.

The Prime Minister was talking to Head of Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbas, who called on him.

He underlined that the visit of Dr. Erbas will help in strengthening linkages between the religious institutions of the two countries.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations enjoyed by Pakistan and Turkey spread across a broad spectrum of religious, cultural, linguistic, and educational linkages, people-to-people contacts, and commonality of interests – a relationship that is without any parallels.

He thanked the Turkish Government and leadership for Turkey’s steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Turkey’s close cooperation with Pakistan on the joint initiative to combat rising Islamophobia.

Prof. Dr. Erbas reiterated Turkey’s principled position on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He commended the establishment of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by Pakistan and extended Turkish assistance in that respect.

Prof. Dr. Erbas also conveyed cordial greetings of Turkish leadership to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed Turkey’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in all fields.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday highlighted the key initiatives of the government for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Pakistan’s inclusive response to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The prime minister was talking to newly appointed Executive Director of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Catherine M. Russell, who called on him, during her maiden visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the UNICEF’s country programme in Pakistan as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

The prime minister also shared Pakistan’s efforts for alleviating the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.

He referred to the ‘humanitarian corridor’ established by Pakistan for supporting the relief operations of UN and other stakeholders.

The prime minister appreciated the collaboration between the government and the UNICEF.

He also outlined priority areas of the government for promotion and protection of rights of child in the country, including increasing enrollment of out-of-school children, upscaling of immunization programs, catering for child malnutrition and stunting, and improving the infrastructure of public education system.

The UNICEF executive director appreciated the government’s cooperation in the fulfillment of its mandate and reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan.

She also thanked the prime minister for the support provided by Pakistan to UNICEF’s work in Afghanistan. UNICEF is an important development partner of Pakistan and works closely with the Government on a broad range of issues especially those related to women and children.