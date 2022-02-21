Promotion of mother tongue need of the time: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that language was not only a mean of expression of human emotions but also a conspicuous identity of nations.

In his message on International Mother Language Day, the chief minister said that the promotion of mother tongue was an important need as the importance of mother tongue could not be denied even in this ever changing digital world. He said that language gave a strong identity to nations and protection of mother tongue was a social responsibility of all of us, he maintained.

He said the education of children in their mother tongue yielded a positive effect on their mental development, adding the status of mother tongues as a national identity and a valuable cultural heritage was undeniable. He observed that every word and phrase in the mother tongue contains national traditions, culture, mental and spiritual experiences. Language was a social gift that should be passed to the next generation overtime, he asserted.

The mother tongue was considered an effective means of preserving and promoting cultural heritage, he said, adding that mother languages could create better awareness of cultural, historical and social traditions around the world. The Punjab government has released Rs 8.1 million funds for treatment of cancer and liver transplant patients.

According to a handout, issued here on Monday, Rs 3 million were released for treatment of Muhammad Ismail of Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district for treatment of bone-marrow disease at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi. Rs 2.5 million were released for treatment of anaemia patient Muhammad Farhan, who was being treated at the same institution. Also, Rs 2.6 million had been given for treatment of liver patient Haji Ashiq Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Lahore.

The CM said that healing wounds of ailing humanity was a noble cause and vowed to provide resources for treating deserving patients.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice of the death of a youth owing to coming in close contact with the hanging chemical string from an electrical wire in Kasur and sought a report from Inspector General Police.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the deceased youth.

The chief minister directed that strict action be taken against those found responsible in committing this negligence and zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against kite-flying incidents.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan who was a member of Pakistan team that had won the first gold medal in hockey at the Olympics. In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to his family.