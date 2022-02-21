SHC orders action against policemen facilitating gutka mafia

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has instructed authorities to take strict action against police officers involved in the sale and purchase of gutka and mawa.

In October 2016, the Sindh government had imposed a ban on sheesha smoking, consumption of gutka and mawa (a kind of tobacco). The IGP was told ensure its implementation. Later, in December 2019, the Sindh Assembly, too, had passed the Prohibition of Preparation, Sale and Use of Gutka and Manpuri Bill 2019.

On Monday, the court, however, observed that not only common public but even police officers are involved in the gutka mafia. During the proceeding, the judge remarked that publicized selling of gutka and mawa is becoming a major cause of cancer and cardiac illness. “Why hasn’t any action been taken against officers who are involved in and facilitate illegal activities?”

The police counsel apprised the court that SSP Matiari Asif Bogio has been suspended and is being interrogated. His viral video, which shows him consuming and selling gutka, has been sent for a forensic analysis as well, he said.

The court has ordered authorities to investigate all police officer involved in illegal activities and summoned a detailed report on April 18.

According to the Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing and Storage, Sale and use of Gutka and Manpuri Bill 2019, no person shall produce, prepare or manufacture any mixture or substance, which, apart from gutka and mainpuri (maw), included pan parag or such other mixtures.

The bill prohibits possessing, offering for sale, distributing or delivering any such substances. It also bans owning, operating and controlling premises or machinery for the manufacture of mawa, gutka and their derivatives.