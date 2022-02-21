Egyptian delegation discusses railroad cooperation with Azam Swati

A high level Egyptian delegation accompanied by Egyptian Ambassador called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday. The delegation discussed various opportunities and venues of railroad cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt.

The visit was follow up to the meeting between Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Mohammed Hussein Dahroug and Azam Khan Swati held in October 2021. The minister welcomed the guests and expressed that their trip to Pakistan would be productive for both nations. The delegation was given a video presentation on current initiatives and projects of Pakistan Railways.

The Egyptian ambassador thanked the federal minister for his warm welcome and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Pakistan government to make Pakistan Railways a viable entity.

The delegation gave a video presentation of the technical capabilities of The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to Federal Minister for Railways.

The minister appreciated the capabilities of AOI and apprised the delegation that Pakistan Railways is open to collaborating in all aspects of its business. The meeting was followed by a lunch invitation by the Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Tarek Mohammad Hussein Dahroug to all senior officials of Pakistan Railways at the Embassy of Egypt.

The delegation comprised Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization for Development Ahmed Hamed Morssi, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization for Technical Affairs, Abdel Mohsen Abdel Sadek Abdel Salam, President of Hasco Global Consulting Dr. Hany Kamal Shahin, President of Infra-one Company Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Elsaid Elsayed Gamaleldin, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEMAF Manufacturing Abdalla Abdelhafez Hassan Hammouda and Adviser to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for SEMAF Marketing Dr. Nanees Khalil Mohammed Mohammed Ahmed. This delegation will visit different divisions, workshops and regional offices of Pakistan Railways next week.