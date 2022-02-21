First stage of Khyber National Cycle Race completes

The first stage of Khyber National Cycle Race was held from Bab-e-Khyber to Hamza Baba Chowk under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps North and KP Cycling Association. As many as 52 cyclists from all over Pakistan participated in the cycle race. In the 29 kilometres cycle race, Yousuf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first, Atif Khan of Balochistan came second and Mohsin Khan of KP came third. The second stage of the cycle race will be held on today (Tuesday, February 22) in Tirah Valley of Khyber tribal district.













