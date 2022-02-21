EU human rights representative calls on Shireen Mazari

European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore Monday called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari at her office in the federal capital.

The ambassador of the EU to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara was also present in this meeting, said in a press release. Both sides broadly discussed the ongoing EU funded development and humanitarian projects in Pakistan. They had a discussion, specifically, on the project of ‘Haqooq-e-Pakistan’- a project for the promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan.