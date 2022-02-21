‘Role of media, civil society must for voter mobilization’

Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Razik Monday said free, fair and transparent election was the prime responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He also underscored the need of proactive role of media, civil society organizations and academia to mobilize voters for the second phase of local bodies’ elections scheduled on March 31 in the province. Addressing the concluding session of the ‘dialogue with media and civil society for inclusive elections,’ in Peshawar, the provincial election commissioner said media, academia and civil society organizations existed in every district of KP and its constructive role was important in mobilization of voters for the second phase of LG elections which would be held in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31, 2022.

Muhammad Farid Afridi, Joint Secretary Provincial Election Commission (PEC), Zulfiqar Ahmed, Director Local Government and Senior Public Relation Officer PEC, Sohail Ahmed gave detailed presentations on local government election system in KP, role of media and civil society organizations in awareness of general public regarding local government’s election process, code of conduct, rules, regulations and functions of ECP.

The aim of these workshops, he said, is to create awareness among voters and the general public about six different types of ballot papers for different categories including general, women, minorities and youth that would be used during LG elections. He said every citizen of Pakistan including persons with disabilities and transgender having national identity card are eligible to exercise their right of franchise in election.

“My doors are open for everyone for resolution of their problems,” he said, adding that the ECP has full powers to order re-poll in any constituency in case of a report of violation of election laws.

To a question about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and right to votes to overseas Pakistan in LG elections, the Provincial Election Commissioner said Pakistan has over 130 million registered voters including over 20 million in KP and time as well as financial resources was required for conducting LG elections through EVM technology.

Farid Afridi, Joint Secretary and Zulfiqar Ahmed, Director LG PEC highlighted the functions and responsibilities of elected members of village and neighbourhood councils besides Tehsil councils. A total of 873 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 65 Tehsil Mayors and chairmen seats for second phase of LG elections. Similarly, 15,336 candidates have filed nomination papers for general seats of 1,830 village and neighborhood councils, 3,488 candidates for women seats, 6,006 candidates for youth seats and 120 candidates for minorities’ seats.