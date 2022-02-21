Taliban aiming to create ‘grand army’ for Afghanistan

Kabul: The Taliban are creating a “grand army” for Afghanistan that will include officers and troops who served the old regime, the official tasked with overseeing the military’s transformation said Monday.

Latifullah Hakimi, head of the Taliban’s Ranks Clearance Commission, also told a news conference they had repaired half the 81 helicopters and planes supposedly rendered unserviceable by US-led forces during last year’s chaotic withdrawal.

He said Taliban forces took control of more than 300,000 light arms, 26,000 heavy weapons, and around 61,000 military vehicles during their lightning takeover of the country.

Afghanistan’s armed forces disintegrated last summer in the face of a Taliban onslaught ahead of the August 31 US-led force withdrawal — often abandoning their bases and leaving behind all their weapons and vehicles.

The Taliban have promised a general amnesty for everyone linked to the old regime, but almost all senior government and military officials were among the more than 120,000 people who evacuated by air in the final days.

Many of the rank and file remained, however, melting back into civilian life and keeping a low profile for fear of reprisals. The United Nations said in January more than 100 people linked to the old armed forces have been killed since August. Hakimi insisted, however, that the Taliban amnesty had worked well.