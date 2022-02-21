No minority candidate files nomination paper for LG polls in six districts: EC

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday informed that no minority candidate from six districts submitted nomination papers for reserve seats for the upcoming second phase of the Local Government polls.

The ECP said that a total of 873 candidates have submitted nomination papers for tehsil mayors and chairman seats in 65 tehsils of 18 districts. The election body said that for 1830 neighborhood and village councils, a total of 15,336 and for women reserved seats, 3488 candidates have submitted nomination papers for LG elections.

The ECP said that a total of 120 candidates are vying for the reserved religious minorities’ seats, but in six districts including Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas, Dir Upper, and Chitral Upper, no minority candidate filed papers to contest LG election.

The Local Government elections in KP’s 65 tehsils are scheduled on March 31. The highest number of minorities applications were received from Swat and Abbottabad with 21 minority candidates each, followed by Lower Dir 16, Kurram 14, Lower Chitral 11, Mansehra 9, North Waziristan 7, Orakzai 4, Batgram and Shangla three each and two minority candidates have submitted papers for contesting election in South Waziristan.