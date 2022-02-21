IGP congratulates Hazara police for organizing sports gala

ABBOTTABAD: Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jhah Ansari on Monday said that congratulated Hazara police for organizing such a good sports event for the police force to engage them positively and provide them relief from day to day tough routine activities.

He expressed these views while addressing the police officers and athletes at the Hazara police Sports Gala Abbottabad.

Moazzam Jhah further said that with the passion and enthusiasm that you have shown in the field, I am sure you will continue it in your professional duties as well as in eliminating crime and providing protection to the people.

The IG KPK stated that demonstrate sportsmanship because when ten teams take part in a game, only one wins, but the losers also work harder to win the next time, while appreciating the efforts of Hazara police for organizing Sports Gala he said that when you fill the playgrounds then your hospitals are empty.

Mozzam Jhah Ansari said that the credit goes to DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz, under whose supervision the playing field of police lines are filled with the athletes.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also distributed prizes and trophies among the winning teams at the end of the ceremony. DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz also presented a shield to IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on behalf of Hazara Police.

Earlier, on his arrival, the IGP also met with the players of volleyball, cricket, lady police players, football and other players participating in the Hazara Police Sports Gala. After the meeting, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also witnessed the final match between Hazara Police volleyball teams.

Later, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also chaired a meeting with DRC officials and members including women members from across the Hazara division. Moazza Jhah Ansari while talking to the DRC members said that DRC has an important role to play in solving the problems of the people and reforming the society.

He further said that I am deeply grateful to the DRC officials and members for their valuable contribution, they are spending time from a busy schedule to make peace and reconciliation between people engaged in work without any compensation.

Moazzam Jhah Ansari said that your services in solving problems of the society are appreciated and we are grateful to the members of DRCs that you are working for the betterment of society.

The IGP said that a provincial level meeting of DRCs would be convened soon where DRC members would be invited and they would share their experiences with each other to bring improvement in this regard.

He said that we are working to further expand the DRC, we are also negotiating with the government to arrange some funds for the plaintiffs of DRC facilities can be further improved. Moazzam Jhah said that the police stood by the DRC and would always be happy to provide all possible assistance.