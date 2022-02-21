Pandemic claims 11 more lives

LAHORE: Around 11 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Sunday, while 402 new cases were reported in Punjab. As per data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 498,469 while total number of deaths recorded so far was 13,440.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 240 cases, one case each was diagnosed with the virus in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur; 13 in Bahawalpur; two each in Chakwal, Kasur, Khushab, Layyah, Lodharan, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, and Sahiwal; four each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Narowal, and Vehari; 16 in Faisalabad; 12 in Gujranwala; three each in Khanewal and Okara; 14 in Multan; 36 in Rawalpindi; seven in Rahimyar Khan; and six each in Sargodha and Sialkot district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Health Department conducted 9,965,387 tests for Covid-19 so far, while 476,265 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.