Real opportunities exist in artificial intelligence: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has advised students to focus on acquiring academic excellence in the field of information technology (IT). He said once they complete their education they will find thousands of opportunities in this sector across the world.

The president expressed these views while addressing the Presidential Initiative Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC) Grand Entrance Test 2022, organised by Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) at National Stadium on Sunday.

More than 25,000 students from different parts of Sindh participated in the PIAIC Grand Entrance Test 2022. There is a need for 80 million IT experts around the world, the president said. The government is extending every support to the IT sector and the laws have been made to facilitate the growth of this sector, he informed.

The president mentioned that the government had initiated some programmes like Digital Skill Programme which was free and imparting the IT education through online classes and thousands of students took benefit of this programme and they are earning in dollars.

After completing your education in IT sector, you might need the financial support to start entrepreneurship, so, you don’t need to worry because the government has also launched Kamayab Jawan Programme (KJP) to extend the financial support up to Rs1 million, the head of state assured the youth.

The financial facility under KJP is very easy to avail and it is interest-free, the president elaborated. In addition, the government has opened the door for foreign investors and China wants to invest in Pakistan’s IT industry.

SWIT Chairman Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqui said that the main object of SWIT was to serve the people and the Trust was trying to do its best to support each person in the country. “In the education, we are working to train the youth in IT sector as it can help develop the country by promoting the entrepreneurship.” PIAIC representative Zia Ullah Khan also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of IT sector.