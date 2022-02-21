Lao gov’t to expedite COVID-19 vaccination program

VIENTIANE: The Lao government has vowed to expedite a nationwide vaccination program for children aged 6 and over against COVID-19, starting on Monday. The program is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that people of all ethnic groups are immunized against COVID-19 and are protected against the Omicron variant in particular, as the variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant, the local daily Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

Vaccinations will take place in the provinces of Huaphan, Xieng Khuang, Oudomxay, Savannakhet and Xaysomboun from Feb. 21 to March 4, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In other provinces and the Lao capital Vientiane, vaccination rollout is scheduled for March 4 to 19. However, provinces that are ready can start inoculating children on Feb. 21.

After children in this age group have been vaccinated, health authorities will be instructed to consider the possibility of immunizing children aged 3-5, according to the notice.