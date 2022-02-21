PML-N ‘lost mind’ after seeing failure in no-trust move: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Monday Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has ‘lost its mind’ after seeing failure in the no-trust move, being planned against the Prime MinisteThe Minister, in his response to the press conference of PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, said her party came back to the previous position ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ after failed attempt to overthrow the government during the last three years.

The PML-N always preferred personal interest over national interests, he said citing a meeting of Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah with Nawaz Sharif in London, said a news release issued. He said PML-N always maligned state institutions and their Supremo Nawaz Sharif, a fugitive, continued the same practice.

This was the history of PML-N that they attacked the apex court when a ruling was announced against them. The State Minister said there were some people, who used to influence the judiciary and dictated judges like Justice Abdul Qayyum to get decisions in favor.

If they were in power ‘everything is alright’ but while in opposition they started dragging state institutions in each matter, he added. Farrukh said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf believed in strengthening state institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We should respect state institutions, they are engaging in fighting terrorism by each passing day,” said the Minister. The personnel of armed forces was sacrificing their lives to protect the motherland, he added.