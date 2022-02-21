PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared on Twitter the newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat hoping that the children learning to ski there will make Pakistan competitive in the winter Olympics.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics.”

