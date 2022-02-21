Daily Times

President wishes Britain’s Queen speedy recovery from COVID-19

APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after she tested positive for COVID-19.

 

The president on his official Twitter account wished the Queen on behalf of the government and people of the country.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy and complete recovery from COVID,” he said.

The Buckingham Palace in a statement on Sunday had announced that the 95-year-old queen was tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

