Fawad pays tribute to Shaheed Captain Haider

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday paid tribute to Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas Shah, who sacrificed his life during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in the Sibi area of Balochistan.

“Another son of the soil sacrificed his life on Pakistan . . . Captain Haider embraced martyrdom following the tradition set by Haider-e-Karrar [A title of Hazrat Ali (RA) for courage and bravery],” he said in a tweet.

The minister said the whole nation was indebted to Shaheed Captain Haider, and saluted him for sacrificing his life while defending the motherland.

 

