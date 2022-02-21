Fawad pays tribute to Shaheed Captain Haider

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday paid tribute to Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas Shah, who sacrificed his life during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in the Sibi area of Balochistan.

“Another son of the soil sacrificed his life on Pakistan . . . Captain Haider embraced martyrdom following the tradition set by Haider-e-Karrar [A title of Hazrat Ali (RA) for courage and bravery],” he said in a tweet.

پاکستان کے ایک اور بیٹے نے سبّی میں جان پاکستان پر وار دی، کیپٹن حیدر نے حیدر کرارࣿ کی روائت پر عمل کرتے ہوئے اس جوان کی شہادت قوم پر ایک اور بیٹے کا احسان ہے۔۔۔سلام pic.twitter.com/IhMwVff2Mv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 21, 2022

The minister said the whole nation was indebted to Shaheed Captain Haider, and saluted him for sacrificing his life while defending the motherland.