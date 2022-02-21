Govt to take concrete steps for resolving masses’ problems: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR: Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat MPA Ziaullah Bangash has said that concrete measures would be taken for extending relief to the masses by promptly resolving their problems.

He expressed these views during a visit to Ahmad Khel Kohat, to attend a ceremony where several councilors announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI).

On this occasion, Ziaullah Bangash welcomed them for entering into the PTI fold and hoped that their joining would help further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Ziaullah Bangash listened to the problems of the area elders and issued instructions for resolving the issue.

He also met with elders of the area and views were exchanged on the ongoing and future development schemes for the development of the area.

The elders of the area thanked him for making efforts to launch development projects in Kohat.

Party workers including the district leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Atif, Malik Mansoor, and former candidate for mayor of Kohat Sulman Shinwari besides others attended the ceremony.