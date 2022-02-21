Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity ratio since January 8

On Monday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 31 COVID-19 deaths and 1,360 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,501,680. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,040, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

Moreover, a total of 41,597 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 1,360 came COVID positive.

Statistics 21 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,597

Positive Cases: 1360

Positivity %: 3.26%

Deaths :31

Patients on Critical Care: 1302 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 21, 2022

However, as of yesterday, 1,315 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,403,968 with a 93.5% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 67,672.

On the other, as the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate goes down, the NCOC is due to review the coronavirus restrictions today (Monday) it had extended in six cities having with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10%.