5-days anti-polio campaign kicks off in KP today

ISLAMABAD: A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday (today) to administer anti-polio and Vitamin-A drops to children under the age of five years.

According to Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Abdul Basit the workers of the anti-polio vaccination campaign will be provided with the necessary protective gear against coronavirus infection, and will be following all WHO recommended protocols to keep themselves and others safe from Covid-19, electronic channels reported.

During the five-day campaign, five thousand seven hundred mobile teams of the health departments will administer anti-polio drops to more than one million children up to five years of age. Polio teams will also be available at railway stations, bus stands, and other public places to ensure administering anti-polio drops.