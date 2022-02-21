PPP, PML-N failed to play constructive role as opposition: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were not playing a constructive role as an opposition beyond personal interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition parties have no role in the development of the country under PDM, adding that these parties have done nothing but money laundering and open fake bank accounts.

Faisal said the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was only united and wanted a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He further said that the nation would never forgive Nawaz Sharif and his family for returning the money stolen from the country, adding that the opposition had failed to destabilize the present government despite repeated attempts of blackmail.

He once again asked the opposition parties to show political maturity and refrain from unwarranted criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.