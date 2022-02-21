Fazl, Zardari meet today to discuss no-trust motion

In a major development, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will meet the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rahman on Monday (today) to discuss the no-confidence motion against the government.

The crucial meeting between the two leaders will be held at Fazl’s residence, says a news report quoting sources.

Matters related to the no-trust motion against the PTI government, contacts with the government’s allied parties, and the country’s overall political situation will be discussed in the meeting.

Following the meeting, a dinner will be hosted by Fazl in honour of Zardari.

Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had met secretly to discuss ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen had said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision.

Tareen had said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. “Such contacts are part of politics,” he had added.

Tareen had said that everybody was upset over the economic condition of the country and because of the growing price hike. He had said that his group’s MPs were of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. In response to a question, Tareen had said that his group’s MPs are more than 30 in number.

PDM had recently announced bringing a no-confidence motion against the PTI as well holding a long march on Islamabad on March 23.

The opposition’s plan to introduce a no-confidence motion against the government is apparently gaining steam, with its leaders claiming that they had enough lawmakers from the ruling party on its side to pull it off and secret meetings taking place for the purpose.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah claimed Saturday that the opposition had the support of “more than enough” government lawmakers required to make the no-trust motion successful.

Also, PML-N remains cagey about confirming whether or not Shehbaz Sharif met disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen as reports about the two going into huddle are making the rounds.

It was reported that Tareen held a long meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, wherein the option of a no-confidence motion was discussed. The reports claimed that both were ready to work out ways of moving ahead together, before and after the no-confidence motion.