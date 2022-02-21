Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in N Waziristan

Five terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Sunday. According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. Four of the terrorists were identified as Habib Nawaz, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman and Muhammadullah. “Identification of [the] fifth terrorist is in progress,” it added. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hands grenades and a large quantity of multiple caliber rounds. “The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” the ISPR said. The military also identified the martyred soldier as 28-year-old Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Quetta. “[Ahmed] having fought gallantly and inflicting casualties upon the terrorists, embraced shahadat during [the] intense fire fight.” The ISPR concluded the statement by saying that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism “and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

Earlier this week, six terrorists, who were involved in recent attacks on military personnel in Balochistan’s Kech district, were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Injirkan Range near the district’s Buleda area. On January 18, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Thal area of the district.

“Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists,” the ISPR said in a statement issued this evening. “During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, Ghayoor and Bahauddin got killed,” it added. “A large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.”

On December 31, at least four soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was arrested during an IBO in North Waziristan.