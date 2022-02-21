Pakistan’s Covid death toll exceeds 30,000 mark

Pakistan logged 33 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, which took the country’s total death toll to 30,009, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s overall case count since the start of the pandemic also went past 1.5 million as 1,644 new COVID-19 infections were detected after 49,866 diagnostic tests were conducted.

However, the daily case count was relatively low during the last 24 hours due to which Pakistan’s COVID- positivity rate fell to 3.29%. As per the NCOC stats, 3,653 people suffering from coronavirus recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count down to 67,658. However, 1,386 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

The US Embassy Sunday said that another shipment of 4.7 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine had arrived in Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to almost 57m. To date, the United States has donated over 453m vaccines around the world, and Pakistan has received a significant amount of doses, the embassy said in a statement. It added that the US had a very strong partnership with Pakistan, and the latest donation was another example of this partnership.