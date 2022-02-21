PTI govt flag-bearer of social justice: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the flag-bearer of social justice.

In his message on the World Social Justice Day on Sunday, he said: “It is the first and foremost priority of the government to constitute a better society, along with ensuring implementation of the fundamentals of justice.”

He said: “Today we pay glowing tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in their struggle against social injustices.”

The said that Islam underlines the importance of social justice, equality and peaceful coexistence.

Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had given an eternal message to do justice with the humanity in every respect, he added. “The dream of establishing a welfare society cannot be fulfilled without ensuring social justice,” he added. “Those societies which are devoid of social justice lag behind in their attempts for making development,” he said. “The societies in which social justice becomes extinct gets wiped out,” he added.

He regretted that the Kashmiri people were facing the worst human rights violations and severe conditions owing to the injustice being meted out by the Indian government in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He denounced that India had committed murder of justice in Occupied Kashmir. “Depriving the Kashmiri people of their fundamental needs was the worst example of social injustice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a successful visit of Dubai and due to his personal interest and endeavours, Dhabi Group agreed to make Rs. 60 billion investment in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak in Dubai. The host accorded a warm reception to the chief minister. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak announced making mega investment in the construction sector of Punjab and in this regard an agreement between the Punjab government and Dhabi Group had been finalised in Dubai.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been inked for the revival of construction of Mubarak Centre during a ceremony. CM Usman Buzdar was the chief guest at the ceremony as Dhabi Group would construct Mubarak Centre in Lahore under the auspices of Taavun (Pvt) Ltd. The Punjab government would provide all possible cooperation with regard to the construction of the Centre.

The chief minister, while expressing his views on the occasion, remarked that more than Rs. 60 billion investment would be made in the construction sector of Lahore. It would provide accommodation to the international cricket teams with the completion of this project, he added. He said that Dhabi Group and the Punjab government were going to build the tallest building in Lahore. He stated that he would congratulate the head of Dhabi Group and the officials concerned on signing the agreement. He hoped that Dhabi Group would utilise its utmost professional abilities in order to complete the historical mega project.

The CM underscored that Mubarak Centre would prove to be a game changer in real terms. He outlined that Punjab government had provided a conducive environment for investment owing to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that new Special Economic Zones were being constructed. Usman Buzdar emphasised that a new project to be built on the bank of River Ravi would usher in a new era in Lahore along with proving to be a game changer. He stated that Central Business District Project had also been launched at Walton, Lahore.

The CM stressed that Punjab including Lahore had entered into a new phase of sustainable development. Usman Buzdar said that the CM Facilitation Centre had been set up to facilitate the foreign investors.