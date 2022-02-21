Another brutal ordinance promulgated: media organisations

The Joint Action Committee of top media organizations in the country has rejected an ordinance promulgated to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. In a statement issued on behalf of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) on Sunday, the committee termed it a ‘draconian ordinance’, which, it said, has been promulgated in haste while ignoring the suggestions given by the stakeholders. The Joint Action Committee stated that the amendments have been made to suppress criticism and constructive voices, adding that the media organisations are committed to ensuring the freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution. Any attempts to suppress media will be opposed at every forum, it resolved.













