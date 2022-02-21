Govt closely working with allies: governor

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Brigadier (r) Ejaz Shah and Ghulam Sarwar Khan met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here on Sunday and discussed political and other issues of mutual interest here.

According to Governor’s House, the governor told the ministers the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was closely working with the allies and assured that the promises made with the people would be fulfilled together with the support of the allies. The governor appreciated the unequivocal stand of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Federal Minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi about full support to the coalition government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that the plans of the political opponents to destabilise the country would be thwarted. He said that democracy promotion and strengthening of institutions were top most priority of the government. “We will make people strong and prosperous,” he said and added that the people had given the PTI government a five-year mandate.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that the PML-Q had always given priority to protection of state and national interests. He said that the Chaudhry brothers had no personal and political agenda. “We only want to strengthen the country and make people prosperous,” he added. Ministers Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Shah and Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the mission of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was only to serve people for which the federal and Punjab government were working hard. They said that projects like Health Card and Ehsaas Program had been started for the first time in history through which complete relief was being given to the poor people. They said the opposition parties wanted to destabilise the country but these parties would not be allowed to succeed.