Moscow and Kyiv call for talks amid intense shellfire

Ukraine and Russia both called Sunday for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert all-out war, but blamed each other for a sharp escalation in shelling on Kyiv’s frontline with Moscow-backed separatists.

After separate calls with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky pressed for more talks.

Washington is warning a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, and Macron’s office had dubbed the calls “the last possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia remained “on the brink” of invading Ukraine, but promised that President Joe Biden was ready to talk to Putin and that Washington would seek a diplomatic solution until Russian “tanks are actually rolling”.

During his 105-minute discussion with Macron, Putin said “the cause of the escalation is provocations carried out by the Ukrainian security forces,” according to a Kremlin account.

Putin repeated a call for “the United States and NATO to take Russian demands for security guarantees seriously”.

But he added that the two leaders “believe it is important to intensify efforts to find solutions through diplomatic means”. Macron’s office also said the two had agreed on “the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one”, adding that both countries’ foreign ministers would meet “in the coming days”.

Moscow has demanded that the NATO alliance permanently rule out Ukraine’s bid for membership and the withdrawal of Western forces that deployed in eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Zelensky called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of talks under the Trilateral Contact Group of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). “We stand for intensifying the peace process,” he tweeted, adding that he had informed Macron about “new provocative shelling” on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels.

Earlier, fears of escalation mounted after Belarus announced that Russian forces would remain on its soil after Sunday’s scheduled end to joint drills.

Moscow had previously said the 30,000 troops it has in Belarus were carrying out readiness drills with its ally, to be finished by February 20, allowing the Russians to head back to their bases.

But the Belarus defence ministry said Putin and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko had decided to “continue inspections”, citing increased military activity on their shared borders and an alleged “escalation” in east Ukraine.