State terrorism in IIOJK condemned on Kashmiri martyrs anniversary

The 49th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London, Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with due solemnity, reverence and with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of Occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Special ceremonies to observe the martyrdom day of the martyrs of London were held at the mausoleum of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak village and Hanif Shaheed at central Eidgah in Mirpur city Sunday Morning.

Strongly denouncing and rejecting August 05, 2019 Indian sinister act of scrapping of special status of the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir through revocation of article 370 and 35-A of her (India) constitution and converting bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 19 months, speakers while addressing gathering at the mazar of Hanif Shaheed at central eid gah graveyard, urged upon the international community and human rights, peace and freedom loving nations to immediately intervene to get the innocent Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir people freed from the ongoing reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed against over 8 million people of the muslim-majority in the disputed occupied valley of Kashmir in particular and the population of entire held state in general.

Easier a full dressed contingents of the students presented salute to the two young Kashmiri martyrs at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Eid gah graveyard in Mirpur city.

The grand ceremony was echoed with the full throated slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, valiant armed forces of Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Down with India and Down with Indian imperialism, and Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa – La e Laa Ha Illalah.

Senior officials of Mirpur District administration besides notables representing diverse segments of the civil society from different parts of Mirpur and AJK including ADC (G) Mirpur Sajid Aslam Ch. Secretary General Basharat, Haneef Shaheed Memorial Committee Mirpur and renowned Kashmiri historian K.D. Chaudhry, Ch. Waqas Ashraf and other local elites representing all walks of life placed the floral wreaths at the mausoleum of the Kashmiri martyr Haneef Shaheed at Markazi Eid garh graveyard here Saturday morning.

Dignitaries from various parts of the district also attended the ceremony. They also offered fateha for the departed soul. Another similar ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Palak near here besides placing the floral wrath at that Mazar.

Speakers on both of the occasions paid rich tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir – Bashrat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistanis who were made prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

The well uniformed students of Govt. Pilot Secondary School Mirpur presented salute and march past to the young Kashmiri martyr who laid down his life for maintaining the dignity and honor of Pakistan and the national Kashmir cause.

Speakers including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chaudhry Sajid Aslam, renowned Kashmiri historian and Secretary general Martyrs of London Memorial society Karam Dad Chaudhry, PPP Mirpur city unit Prsident Ch. Waqas Ashraf and others said “the best way to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of London is this that we should follow their foot steps in letter and spirit to join the struggle for getting the occupied Jammu Kashmir liberated from the Indian yoke and to materialize the dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan – which is the sole destination of Jammu Kashmir people living at either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

Speakers said that the sacrifices of lives given by these two Kashmiri youths this day 49 years ago on February 20, 1973 by making hostage the inmates of the Indian high commission in London through toy pistols to press for acceptance of their demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistani POWs under the spirit of deep-rooted love for Pakistan are the beacon light and the mile stone in the history of struggle for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantee of freedom of Kashmir.

Speakers called for lending all possible potentials for strengthening Pakistan to reach the ultimate destination of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke. He recalled that the Kashmiris given sacrifices for the sake of the two-nation theory during Pakistan and later – continuing sacrifices of their lives so far – for the cause of freedom of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.