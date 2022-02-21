Sindh govt deprived people of even basic rights: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim has said that the popularity graph of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has declined as the Sindh provincial government has deprived the people of even their basic rights.

Talking to the media at the ceremony of the Board of Revenue (BoR) Society’s elections here on Saturday, he said that the PPP was misleading people about successes of the federal government. He said that people of the country were well aware of the progress made by the federal government. He said various developmental projects had been completed during around four years tenure of the PTI government across country.

Describing the public gathering of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Mandi Bahauddin as very successful, he said that hundreds of thousands people participating in the event gave a strong message that majority of people still support their beloved leader Imran Khan.

He said that due to coronavirus pandemic, the global economics faced a major meltdown and prices of different commodities recorded historic increase of four times, but in Pakistan, only a minor portion of inflation was passed on to people. He added that some countries were washed out economically due to pandemic. “We should thank Allah Almighty that Pakistan is still growing due to effective policies of the government,” he added.

To a question, he said that the opposition had failed to come on the same page on national issues despite passage of more than three years, adding that the PPP government provided funds only for those projects which benefited its party members, and those projects had nothing to do with the welfare of people.