Minister pays surprise visit to hospitals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Sunday paid a surprise visit to two hospitals of district Charsadda. First, he visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Charsadda and met both patients and their attendants and collected first-hand information from them about facilities available in the facility. During the visit, the provincial minister also inquired after the health of a kidney patient and admitted for dialysis. He also sought the views of the patients regarding health card. The provincial minister also met paramedics and nursing staff and discussed matters relating to health reforms. He also told them about the recently launched HMIS Website for transfers and postings and sought their support in the implementation of reforms. The provincial minister also visited Women & Children Hospital, Rajar and met with the sanitation staff and inquired about recruitment procedure from them. He inquired about the health of a child and asked him about treatment through Sehat Card and sought his cooperation in wooing others to seek treatment under the facility.













