Saif appreciates bravery of elite force

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday visited Elite Force Training Center and met with the Special Combat Unit consisting of commandos of the Elite Force.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was briefed about the performance of the Elite Force soldiers and their training sessions in different duration at the training centers. He was also briefed about the use of modern day weapons in a skillful way by the men and women commandos of the Elite Force.

The officials of the Elite Force Training Center informed Barrister Saif that the soldiers are trained in different durations at the training center and Elite Force Special Combat Unit consists of men and women commandos. He was informed that 67 elite police personnel were martyred in the war against terror.

He was told that the Rescue 1122 and traffic wardens are also being trained at the training center. On this occasion, the women commandos of the elite force demonstrated the use of heavy weapons.

Talking to the soldiers, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said he was instructed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to visit Elite Force Training Center and send his good wishes besides encourage police commandos. He was informed that world class training is being imparted to the youth at Elite Police Training Center, Nowshera.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while appreciating the soldiers of the Elite Force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their bravery. He said, peace is restored in the province with the sacrifices of police personnel and Jawans of the security forces.

He said, our security and defense is in strong hands. The people are standing with the police to suppress the enemy of the state and criminal elements, he said, adding, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is one of the best forces in the world whose Jawans rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror.