Gandapur inaugurates spring plantation campaign

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday inaugurated the spring tree planting campaign at Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan by planting a sapling under the slogan of Plant for Pakistan.

Students and teachers of Gomal Medical College also participated in the campaign with enthusiasm and planted trees in the green belts of the College.

On this occasion, the minister said that the elimination of air pollution and pleasant environment was possible only if we plant as many trees as possible and plant trees in our homes, streets, neighborhoods, cities and towns, schools and colleges and wherever possible.

He said that planting trees as much as possible to make the environment pleasant was the vision of our Prime Minister Imran Khan which has been acknowledged by the whole world and his vision has been recognized globally. He said that according to this vision and as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, concrete steps were being taken for tree planting across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and new forests were being established.

Faisal Amin Khan said that special directives have been issued to the Local Government Department, TMAs across the province and all subsidiaries to ensure the establishment of nurseries in every district under Green Pakistan Vision to make future generations happy.

He appreciated the enthusiasm of the students and teachers of the College for their active participation in tree planting campaign and hoped that people from all walks of life would definitely play their part in the tree plantation campaign.