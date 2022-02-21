IGP takes notice of girl’s rape in Sheikhupura

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Sunday took notice of the alleged rape of a girl by three persons in Sheikhupura and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

As per details, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused within 24 hours. DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said that the police registered a case as soon as the incident was reported and formed teams to arrest the accused who took timely action and arrested the three accused. The arrested accused include Shoaib, Akbar and Mohsin. The IGP directed DPO Sheikhupura to personally monitor the process of investigation.