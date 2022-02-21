KP second phase LG polls: Scrutiny of nomination papers begins today

Returning Officers will start the scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates from Monday, February 21 to February 23 in the second phase of Local Government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers (ROs) on rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be from 24 to 28 February.

The last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be March 1 while the date of publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 2.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 3 while the date of allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates and the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates will be March 4.

It added the consolidation of results will be on April 4, 2022, on completion of the polling process in all areas after five days of polling day.

Earlier, the public notice inviting nomination papers was issued on February 10 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates were from 14 to 18 February. The date of publication of the names of the nominated candidates was February 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31, issuing the revised schedule of phase 2 of the polls in the province.

These elections will be held in 65 tehsils of 18 districts while in the first phase local government elections were held in 66 tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.